Four hanging bridges for rural connectivity this fiscal

Coastal Development Authority to take up work at an estimated cost of ₹2.90 crore

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority will take up the construction of four hanging bridges in the current financial year at an estimated cost of ₹2.90 crore for rural connectivity, according to chairman of the authority Mattar Ratnakar Hegde.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that a hanging bridge across the Shambhavi to connect Mulky with Chandrashanubhog Kudru will be built at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.

Another bridge will be constructed at Alve Kodi under Shirali Gram Panchayat, Bhatkal taluk, Uttara Kannada, by investing ₹1 crore. The third bridge will come up at Bettampady near Puttur at a cost of ₹60 lakh. The fourth one will be built across the Gouri Hole in Palthady village under Savanur Gram Panchayat in Sullia Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

The work orders for the construction have been issued, the chairman said.

Mr. Hegde said that the authority will in this financial year release ₹1 crore for the development of Parashurama Theme Park at Karkala. In addition, ₹1 crore will be given for the construction of the taluk stadium in Belthangady and ₹25 lakh will be sanctioned for a fisheries training institute of the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation in the city.

The chairman said that of the 229 projects taken up by the authority in the last financial year, 151 projects have been completed. Work on the remaining 78 projects is in progress.

The government allocated ₹35 crore to the authority in the Budget for 2022-23. Another ₹10 crore is expected in the supplementary Budget, he said.

In the last financial year, the authority built four community halls under Udupi Assembly segment. A bus shelter was built under Venur Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk and another such shelter was built in Hebri taluk. A market-cum-commercial complex was built at Bajagoli near Karkala. In addition, a Hall of Fame building was built at Koti Chennaya Theme Park in Karkala at a cost of ₹50 lakh. An open air auditorium was also built in Tulu Bhavan at Urwa Stores here. The authority also funded for work to complete a portion of the road leading to Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama, he said.