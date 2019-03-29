Four get life sentencein murder case

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced four persons in the murder of an undertrial, Vinod Shettigar, which took place at the District Jail at Anjar near Hiriyadka in Udupi district on January 14, 2011, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 20,000 each, under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code, on them.

Shanthi Bai, Principal Public Prosecutor, said here on Thursday that the Principal District and Sessions Judge, C.M. Joshi, had found the four persons guilty in the Vinod Shettigar murder. The four persons sentenced in the case are Muthappa (36), Nagaraj Balegar (33), Sheikh Riaz (33) and Sharanappa (33).

The court had also sentenced these four persons to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 each under Section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC, one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 2,000 each under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC, and one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 2,000 each under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, Ms. Shanthi Bai said.