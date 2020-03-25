Four from Kasaragod test positive for COVID-19

Four persons from Kasaragod district in neighbouring Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh here on Tuesday. A total of five passengers who travelled in international flights have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

A 32-year-old resident of Kasaragod was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was screened at the international airport here on March 20 soon after his arrival from Dubai.

He was placed under category A for being symptomatic and was in the isolation ward of the Government Wenlock Hosptial.

A 23-year-old man from Kasaragod, who was on the same flight as the 32-year-old man, was also found positive for COVID-19. He was also in category A and was in the isolation ward of the hospital for treatment.

A 47-year-old man, also from Kasaragod, who came to Mangaluru by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on March 20, was found positive for COVID-19.

It was on this flight that the 22-year-old Bhatkal resident, who was found positive for COVID-19 on March 22, had travelled. The 47-year-old man was undergoing treatment under isolation in the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The fourth case is of a 70-year-old woman from Kasaragod who came to the Calicut airport from Saudi Arabia on March 9. She was admitted at a private hospital on March 20 and was under isolation.

In a press release, Ms. Rupesh asked all the passengers who have travelled by the Air India Express flight (IX814) on March 19 and SpiceJet (SG-60) on March 20 to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

They have to maintain social distance and keep away from elderly persons and children. They should not come for testing along with their family members, she urged.

If those under home quarantine and their family members have fever or any other symptoms of infection, they can contact helpline Ph: 1077 or the Taluk Health Officers and the Tahsildars who will arrange for ambulances to bring them to the testing centres. Under no circumstances should they come on their own, the release said.

With the closure of international flights, the number of persons screened for fever came down to 39 on Tuesday. As many as 2,652 persons are under the 28-day home quarantine protocol and 20 have completed this period. As many as 27 persons are under quarantine at the ESI Hospital, while five were under observation in other hospitals. As many as 14 fresh throat swab samples have been sent for tests, said a bulletin from the district administration.