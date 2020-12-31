Four from Gram Bharat elected in Sullia

Delay in building a bridge across the rivulet connecting Mogra with Kamila village is among the issues taken up by Gram Bharat.

As many as four candidates from the Nagarika Horata Kriya Samiti’s Gram Bharat were elected to the Guthigar Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada, on Wednesday. They were elected from Ward No 1 of the panchayat, which is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The candidates, Bharat K.V., M. K. Sharada, Lata Kumari and Vasanth Mogra, defeated candidates backed by the BJP and the Congress in the ward. Ms. Sharada secured 596 votes, followed by Mr. Mogra with 561, Ms. Kumari 558 and Mr. Bharath with 517.

The samiti has been fighting for the improvement of road, health, drinking water and basic amenities in Mogra, Ballakka and Kamila areas of the panchayat. Top on the samiti's agenda was asphalting of the Balpa-Guthigar link road, which connected Kukke Subrahmanya-Puttur Road with Kukke Subrahmanya-Sullia Road, which is in poor condition. The other was the building of a bridge across a rivulet, connecting Mogra with Kamila.

“Despite the number of protests and demonstrations, elected representatives and district administration failed to do it. Our protests were branded as a gimmick and elected representatives, including MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, ignored us,” said Mahesh Puchhapady, a member of the samiti. “This attitude forced us to form Gram Bharat and enter the election fray,” he added.

Apart from the poor road condition and the delay in the construction of the bridge, the Gram Bharat candidates highlighted during campaigning the poor condition of the government school, primary health centre and poor water supply. “People have reposed faith in us and voted for our candidates,” Mr. Puchhapady said. The samiti has formed committees to work on making improvements to road, health facilities and the school.