Four from at-risk countries test negative for COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said on Thursday that four persons from the Omicron variant at-risk countries had arrived in Dakshina Kannada during the last fortnight and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

The district administration is planning to send more positive swab samples for genomic sequencing, Dr. Rajendra said and added: “As per instructions, one in 150 positive cases is supposed to be sent for genomic sequencing. But we are planning to send one in every 50 cases.”

The Deputy Commissioner said that surveillance has been ramped up in the district and more screening is being carried out on campuses of educational institutions. The number of sample tests has been scaled up.

As many as 8,686 samples were collected on December 1. Of these, 6,234 samples were for RT-PCR and 2,452 were for Rapid Antigen Test.