Four fishermen rescuedfrom sinking boat

The Coastal Security Police rescued four fishermen from a fishing boat that was sinking, two nautical miles away from Netrani island, near Karwar on Sunday.
According to a press release, the diesel tank of fishing boat from Malpe, Shrileela, broke near Netrani island at about 5.15 a.m. that led to gushing of water into the boat. The fishermen immediately relayed a message seeking rescue.
The Bhatkal Coastal Security Police unit, led by Police Inspector Nagaraj, rushed to the spot in a boat at about 7 a.m. and rescued Anand Moger, Guru Kharvi, Manjunath and Ramesh Chalavadi, the release said.
