Four fishermen go missingnear Koderi fishing harbour

Four fishermen who were on their way for fishing in the Arabian Sea went missing in Koderi village of Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, on Sunday afternoon after their boat capsized while entering a rough sea.
They were among a batch of about 24 fishermen who ventured out for fishing in two traditional fishing boats from Koderi fishing harbour.
The police gave the names of the missing fishermen as Shekhar Kharvi (35), Nagaraj Kharvi (46), Lakshman Kharvi (34) and Manjunath Kharvi (38), all residents of the locality.
Fishermen in the two boats were in a joint effort when the incident occurred at the mouth of the breakwater where Yedamavinahole joins the Arabian Sea. One of the two boats capsized while negotiating the rough sea waves on Sunday. There were 12 fishermen in the boat that capsized and eight of them swam to safety.
Coastal Security Police from Gangolli Police Station, Byndoor Police, and Revenue officials are camping at the place to trace the missing fishermen.
Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Coastal Security Police Inspector Sandeep, Byndoor Police Inspector Suresh Nayak, Tahsildar Basappa Poojari and others are leading the rescue operations. Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha visited the spot in the evening.
