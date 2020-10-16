Four farm workers rescued in Vijayapura

Member of Legislative Council Sunilgouda Patil and revenue officials pass by a house that collapsed in heavy rain in Honawad village in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

16 October 2020

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued four farm workers and their cattle from an overflowing stream in Boodihal village in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Shivappa Mural and his wife and children had gone to work in a farmer’s field on Wednesday night. They waited in the farm during heavy rain on Wednesday, but tried to get back to their home on Thursday. They were, however, caught in the stream that began overflowing suddenly. They shouted for help and local farmers called the police. The police and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services used long ropes to pull the family to safety, Tahsildar Sanjiv Dasar said.

