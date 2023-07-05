Four die in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

July 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Heavy rains across the coastal belt claimed four lives on Wednesday and Tuesday even as all schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert for the coastal districts on Thursday. The coastal belt is likely to receive rains in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on the day, it said.

According to the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Santosh, 34, of Kulai in the city was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road near Kulai Grama Sangha on Wednesday.

He was on his way to work at a solar company in Baikampady when he came in contact with the wire that snapped due to tree fall. The Mescom is taking steps to disburse a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

In another incident on Tuesday, Suresh Gatti, 53, of Pilar, near Someshwara in Ullal taluk, slipped into an overflowing storm-water drain while crossing the culvert built across the drain and died. The incident took place at about 7.30 p.m. The Revenue Department paid ₹5 lakh as compensation to his family.

The Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office said that Sheshadri Aithal, 73, of Ulthur village, Kundapur taluk, slipped into the Kubja while crossing a footbridge and died at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

In another incident near Mallyady in Kundapur taluk, Dinakar Shetty, 53, of Ulthur village, who was driving a two-wheeler lost control and fell into a nearby waterbody and died at about 11.30 p.m.

The Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority said that 34 houses were damaged due to rains in the district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Of them, a house in Mangaluru taluk was fully damaged and three houses in the same taluk were severely damaged.

It said that 18 houses in Mangaluru taluk, five in Bantwal taluk, four in Mulky taluk, and three in Ullal taluk were partially damaged.

It said that 111 electricity poles, four transformers, and 4.83 km electricity supply lines of Mescom, and 57 km roads of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department were damaged during the same period.

Dakshina Kananda recorded 101.3 mm rainfall during the period. Moodbidri taluk recorded the maximum of 143 mm, Belthangady 114.3 mm, Bantwal 123.1 mm, Mangaluru 97.6 mm, Puttur 90.8 mm, Kadaba 77.5 mm, and Sullia recorded 70.7 mm rainfall.

