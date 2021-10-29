Four die, five injured as lorry rolls down Agumbe Ghat

Four persons died on the spot and five were injured after a lorry in which they were travelling rolled down Agumbe Ghat under Hebri Police limits in Udupi district on Friday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Yajnesh (24), Manjunath (21), Mani (21) and Srijith (21), all from Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The police said that Yajnesh was driving the lorry from Shivamogga to Udupi. There were four persons seated inside the lorry. While negotiating the fifth curve at around 1 p.m., Yajnesh reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it went down the gorge.

Yajnesh and three of the men died on the spot. The bodies were taken to the mortuary of the government hospital in Hebri. The injured persons were admitted to the government hospital at Karkala. They are all said to be out of danger.

The police said that they are yet to establish the reason for the accident. Opinion of the vehicle inspector from the Transport Department has been sought to know whether the accident was because of brake failure, overspeeding or any other reason.

Hebri Sub-Inspector of Plice Mahesh T.M. visited the spot.