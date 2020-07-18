Four die, 237 test positive in Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru

18 July 2020 22:27 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday announced the death of three women and a man who were positive for COVID-19.

According to a bulletin from the district administration, the deceased are: a 74-year-old woman from Puttur, who suffered from diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease; a 67-year-old man who suffered from stroke and pneumonia; a 49-year-old woman who had chronic kidney disease; and a 61-year-old woman who had chronic pulmonary obstructive disease and hypertension. The cause of deaths will be looked into by a committee of experts of the district administration, the bulletin said. As many as 237 persons were tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada to 1,848. There were 109 persons who were discharged.

As many as 109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 492. While 31 persons were discharged, 182 persons were under treatment in the isolation ward. There were 2,197 persons under home quarantine, a bulletin from the Udupi district administration stated.

No relaxation

There will be no relaxation, except for purchasing milk and medicines, in the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., an official statement said. As the government has reimposed lockdown in the district for a week from July 16 to 5 a.m. on July 23, there has been a three-hour relaxation from 8 a.m. daily to enable people to purchase essential commodities. This relaxation will not be available on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said in a statement on Saturday that bus services in Udupi district would resume from July 30.

Bus services have been withdrawn from July 16 to July 29 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district. The government has booked 25 cases against bus operators for overcrowding in buses, especially in the mornings and evenings, without maintaining social distance.

The borders of the district with Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru will remain sealed till July 29, he said.