Four deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported two COVID-19 deaths and 61 new cases on Wednesday. With 108 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 520. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.15%.

Both the deceased were from outside Dakshina Kannada. Both were males and were in the 31-40 age category. One patient had co-morbidities. A fine of ₹1,15,37,880 has been collected so far in 95,532 cases of norms violation in the district.

With 5,040 people getting the vaccine on Wednesday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 34.13 lakh. Of these, 17.97 lakh have taken the first dose and 15.72 lakh their second. As many as 43,300 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 deaths and 69 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 53 patients are symptomatic and 16 patients asymptomatic. With 261 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 378. TPR was put at 3.5%.

There are 21 patients in the general ward, 10 in the high dependency unit, seven in ICU without ventilators and five patients in ICU with ventilators in the district.

As many as 6,079 people were vaccinated in Udupi on Wednesday taking the total number of such people to 20.01 lakh. Of these, 10.45 lakh have taken their first dose, 9.17 lakh their second and 39,313 people have taken the precautionary dose.