Four deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported two COVID-19 deaths and 55 new cases on Monday. Of the deceased, one is a male and the other a female. The district reported 730 active cases and test positivity rate was put at 1.29%.

Udupi district also reported two related deaths and 31 new cases. The deceased were an 82-year-old female from Udupi and an 85-year-old male from Kundapur. The number of active cases stood at 613 and test positivity rate was put at 4.4%.