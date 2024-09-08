GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-day senior national aquatic championship at Yemmekere pool from September 10

Swimming Federation of India said the senior national championship will have events for both men and women. The individual events will be freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly stroke, and individual medley from 50 m to 800 m

Published - September 08, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Swimming Association, in association with the Swimming Federation of India, will hold a four-day 77th senior National Aquatic championship at the Yemmekere swimming pool complex in Mangaluru from September 10 to September 13.

This event will be the second major national event at the pool complex since its inauguration on November 24, 2023. Soon after the inauguration of the pool complex, the 19th National Masters Championship was held from November 24 to November 26, 2023.

This new complex on the two-acre land has been built to encourage more youth of the region to take part in the national and international swimming competitions. The complex built under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission has three swimming pools on the second floor. They are a 10-lane 50mX25m competition pool, a 5-lane practice pool, and a kids’ pool. A gymnasium, restrooms, and other facilities for swimmers are on the first floor of the complex.

In a circular, the Swimming Federation of India said the senior national championship will have events for both men and women. The individual events will be freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly stroke, and individual medley from 50 m to 800 m. There will be 4X100 m and 4X200 m freestyle, medley and mixed relay events.

The events will be held in a 50-metre pool as per the latest world aquatic rules. All events will be conducted as heats and finals, except freestyle 800 m and 1,500, which will be ‘timed finals’. The fastest eight swimmers from heats will progress to finals. All finals will be held in the evening, the Federation stated.

The championship will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Health and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, have been invited for the inauguration.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.