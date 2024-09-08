Four-day senior national aquatic championship at Yemmekere pool from September 10

The Karnataka Swimming Association, in association with the Swimming Federation of India, will hold a four-day 77th senior National Aquatic championship at the Yemmekere swimming pool complex in Mangaluru from September 10 to September 13.

This event will be the second major national event at the pool complex since its inauguration on November 24, 2023. Soon after the inauguration of the pool complex, the 19th National Masters Championship was held from November 24 to November 26, 2023.

This new complex on the two-acre land has been built to encourage more youth of the region to take part in the national and international swimming competitions. The complex built under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission has three swimming pools on the second floor. They are a 10-lane 50mX25m competition pool, a 5-lane practice pool, and a kids’ pool. A gymnasium, restrooms, and other facilities for swimmers are on the first floor of the complex.

In a circular, the Swimming Federation of India said the senior national championship will have events for both men and women. The individual events will be freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly stroke, and individual medley from 50 m to 800 m. There will be 4X100 m and 4X200 m freestyle, medley and mixed relay events.

The events will be held in a 50-metre pool as per the latest world aquatic rules. All events will be conducted as heats and finals, except freestyle 800 m and 1,500, which will be ‘timed finals’. The fastest eight swimmers from heats will progress to finals. All finals will be held in the evening, the Federation stated.

The championship will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Health and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, have been invited for the inauguration.