Four-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava to begin today

November 24, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava 2022 will begin at Ramakrishna Mutt, near Mangaladevi Temple, here from November 24.

Organised by Mangaluru Sangeetha Parishath, as many as 35 artists will perform Carnatic concerts during the event.

The inaugural concert at 5.15 p.m. on Thursday will be Nagaswara recital by Sunnambukulam G. Padmanabhan, Sholavaram N. Venkatesh, and Shoolagiri S. Nandeesh of Chennai. Earlier at 4 p.m. on the same day, master Akash Krishna of Venoor will present a vocal concert.

Shobhitha Bhat of Elathur and Shankarimoorthy of Balila will present vocal concerts at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on November 25.

On November 26, Yoga Kirtana of Bengaluru and Saketharaman of Chennai will present vocal concerts at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Sriranjani Santhanagopalan of Chennai will present a vocal concert at 10 a.m. on November 27. It will be followed by a vocal concert by Sharaddha Kote of Bengaluru and vocal concert by Vishnudev Namboodiri of Chennai at 5.30 p.m., according to a release from the parishat.

