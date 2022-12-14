Four-day entrepreneurship training programme from Monday

December 14, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU

A four-day entrepreneurship training programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students aspiring to become entrepreneurs will be held at Vertex One, Ballalbag, from December 19.

Organised by Swastika National School, Mangaluru, in association with Atal Incubation Centre, NITTE, Mangalore Productivity Council and Rotary Mangalore Down Town, the training is to help students to successfully execute their start-up business plan and be a market ready entrepreneur, a release from the school said.

The training would provide a forum for exchanging views and ideas and to know the latest innovations. It will help to learn registering for MSME, IE code, trade license, TIN and other documentation required for commencing a new venture, it said.

