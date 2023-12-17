Four-day Alvas Virasat cultural festival draws to an end

December 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Curtains came down for the 29th edition of the four-day Alvas Virasat cultural festival at Alva’s College campus in Moodbidri on Sunday, December 17, with the presentation of Virasat awards to violinist Mysuru Manjunath, flutist Praveen Godkhindi, and singer Vijay Prakash.

The three renowned artistes then performed together in a 30-minute long “Taala Vaadya Sangeet” programme. It began with the presentation of the composition “Vaatapi Ganapatim Bhaje” set to Raaga Hamsadhwani by Mysuru Manjunath and Pravin Godkhindi. Then Vijay Prakash joined and the team presented the song “Krishna Ne Beegane Baro”. Then they presented a small composition of Pravin Godkhindi related to Lord Krishna. They were supported by musician Pravin D. Rao on piano, Tumkuru B. Ravishankar on mridangam, Venugopal on Tabla and Arun Kumar on drums.

This programme was followed by a musical evening by Vijay Prakash and his troupe who presented some of the well-known Kannada and other languages film songs.

Earlier, in appreciation of Alvas Virasat award, Mysuru Manjunath said it was an honour for him and two others to receive the award. “This award is prestigious and close to all of us,” he said. He commended efforts of Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva in holding culture, literary, and other programmes on a grand scale and keeping alive culture and literary spirit among the youth. “For artistes, it is an absolute privilege to preform in the grand event like Alvas Virasat,” he said.

Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel said Alva’s Virasat has been growing in strength every passing year. The scale of the event is grand and it gives a feel of heaven on the ground. Dr. Alva continues to inspire youth not just through culture but also through art, literature, sports and social work.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA; Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, Charukeerti Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Swami from Moodbidri and K. Abhayachandra Jain former Moodbidri MLA, were present.

People visited in large numbers on Sunday over 750 stalls that have come up as part of seven festivals namely agriculture festival, food, fruits and vegetables, art, handicraft festival, and photograph exhibition. This year’s Virasat was dedicated to Captain M.V. Pranjal, who recently died in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Symbolising Virasat’s conclusion, artistes moved along with the ‘cultural chariot’ from one side of the main stage to the other side of the stage. Then the cultural flag was brought down.

