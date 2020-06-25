Four Dakshina Kannada students having cold given isolated rooms

As many as 27,374 Class 10 students, including 367 from Kasaragod district in Kerala, wrote the second language paper of the SSLC examination on Thursday.
According to a press release, 1,658 students remained absent. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that the absentees included 101 freshers and 150 repeaters. There were 234 students who were not issued hall ticket for lack of attendance, he said.
The examination was held across 95 centres in the district. Examination staff reported at the centres at 7 a.m. and students started reaching the centres at 8 a.m. Students, who sported masks, underwent thermal scanning before being allowed into the examination hall. Four students, who were found to be having cold, were made to write the examination in isolated rooms. As many as 102 such rooms have been set up.
As many as 10 buses were arranged to pick up 147 students from Kasaragod at the Talapady check-post.
“The students had reached the check-post at 7 a.m.,” Mr. Malleswamy said.
Following thermal scanning, each student was allotted one seat and were brought to the examination centre. Similar arrangement was made to pick up students from 28 other check-posts.
A total of 89 buses and other vehicles were used for the purpose.
The students were dropped back after the end of the examination, Mr. Malleswamy said.
As the examination ended by 1.30 p.m., anxious parents were seen around the examination centres to pick up their wards. Roads near the examination centres witnessed traffic jams during the time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath