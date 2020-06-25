Four Dakshina Kannada students having cold given isolated rooms

As many as 27,374 Class 10 students, including 367 from Kasaragod district in Kerala, wrote the second language paper of the SSLC examination on Thursday.

According to a press release, 1,658 students remained absent. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that the absentees included 101 freshers and 150 repeaters. There were 234 students who were not issued hall ticket for lack of attendance, he said.

The examination was held across 95 centres in the district. Examination staff reported at the centres at 7 a.m. and students started reaching the centres at 8 a.m. Students, who sported masks, underwent thermal scanning before being allowed into the examination hall. Four students, who were found to be having cold, were made to write the examination in isolated rooms. As many as 102 such rooms have been set up.

As many as 10 buses were arranged to pick up 147 students from Kasaragod at the Talapady check-post.

“The students had reached the check-post at 7 a.m.,” Mr. Malleswamy said.

Following thermal scanning, each student was allotted one seat and were brought to the examination centre. Similar arrangement was made to pick up students from 28 other check-posts.

A total of 89 buses and other vehicles were used for the purpose.

The students were dropped back after the end of the examination, Mr. Malleswamy said.

As the examination ended by 1.30 p.m., anxious parents were seen around the examination centres to pick up their wards. Roads near the examination centres witnessed traffic jams during the time.