Four COVID-19 patients die in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported 516 new COVID-19 cases, while 791 patients were discharged on Friday. There were four related deaths. With 4,965 active cases, test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 8.24%.

As many as 11,561 people were vaccinated taking the total number of such people in Dakshina Kannada to 32.02 lakh. Of these, 17.49 lakh have taken the first dose, 14.21 lakh the second and 30,791 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 818 new cases were reported and 1,419 patients were discharged. Of the new cases, 495 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 323 patients are asymptomatic. The number of active cases stood at 6,104 and the overall TPR was put at 25.71%

With 3,591 people vaccinated, the total reached 19.22 lakh. Of these, 10.31 lakh people have taken the first dose, 8.69 lakh the second and 22,194 have received the precautionary dose.