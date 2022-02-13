Four COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported three COVID-19 deaths and 92 new cases on Sunday. With 117 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 812. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.61%.

Of the three deaths, one each were from Bantwal and Belthangady and the third from outside the district. All the deaths were due to co-morbidities. Two of the deceased were in the 61-70 age group and the other was aged at least 91.

A fine of ₹1,15,25,680 has so far been collected in 95,449 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 1,590 people getting the vaccine on Sunday, the total number of those vaccinated in the district reached 33.80 lakh. Of these, 17.92 lakh have taken the first dose and 15.46 lakh their second. As many as 41,566 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, one COVID-19 patient died and 54 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 33 patients are symptomatic and 21 asymptomatic. With 74 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 744. TPR was put at 3.5%.

There are 24 patients in the general ward, 17 in the high dependency unit, eight in ICU without ventilators and three patients in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

A total of 19.82 lakh people have been vaccinated in Udupi district. Of these, 10.39 lakh have taken their first dose, 9.05 lakh their second and 37,131 people have taken the precautionary dose.