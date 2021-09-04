Four COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

04 September 2021 01:39 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 232 new cases on Friday. Of the deceased, one each were from Mangaluru, Puttur, Belthangady taluks and one from out of district.

All the four died within 72 hours after admission to hospital. With 236 discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,240. The test positivity rate was put at 2.13%.

A fine of ₹1,05,39,070 has so far been collected in 86,615 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported 150 new cases of which 87 are from Udupi taluk, 29 from Kundapur taluk, 33 from Karkala taluk and one from outside the district.

As many as 125 are in home isolation, while 25 are in government health facilities.

With 145 discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,413.

With 16,896 administered the vaccine on Friday, the total number of people vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada is 16,80,675.

Of these, 12,67,894 have received their first dose and 4,12,781 their second.

In Udupi district, 12,110 have received the vaccine taking the total number of people vaccinated to 10,98,354.

Of these, 7,97,651 have received their first dose, while 3,00,703 have received their second.