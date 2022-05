A file photo of a student being administered a vaccine against Covid-19 at the Government PU College on Car Street in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on January 3, 2022.

May 12, 2022 20:45 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With two patients discharged, the active cases was 15. The test positivity rate was at 0.86%.

Udupi district reported one COVID-19 case and this took the active cases to two. The test positivity rate in the district was at 1%.

