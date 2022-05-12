Mangaluru

Four COVID-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With two patients discharged, the active cases was 15. The test positivity rate was at 0.86%.

Udupi district reported one COVID-19 case and this took the active cases to two. The test positivity rate in the district was at 1%.


