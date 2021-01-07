Four couple tie the knot at Kollur temple

A mass marriage ceremony at the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple under the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Wednesday saw four couple entering the wedlock.

The temple sponsored the mass marriage ceremony under the Sapthapadi scheme of the State government. The grooms were given ₹ 5,000 each in cash and the brides ₹ 10,000 in cash and a golden Mangalasutra by the government. Kollur temple administration gave a sari each to the brides, a dhothi each to bridegrooms and a photo of Sri Mookambika, the presiding deity, to all.

Speaking on the occasion, Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumar Shetty said that mass marriages inspire the younger generation to lead a simple life. Stating that unnecessary expenditure in the name of lavish wedding ceremonies should be stopped for the good of society, Mr. Shetty prayed that Goddess Mookambika blesses the newly married couples.