Four class X students of Vidyadayinee Kannada Medium High School found dead in Nandini river near Mangaluru

February 29, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - MANGALURU

Four class X students of Vidyadayinee Kannada Medium High School, Surathkal, who were reportedly missing since Tuesday afternoon, were found dead in the Nandini near Chelyar, on the outskirts of the city, early on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Yashvith Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith, and Raghavendra, all hailing from places near Surathkal.

The four students had appeared for the English paper on the second day of the State-level SSLC preparatory examinations on Tuesday. Later, they and three other classmates decided to spend some time on the banks of the river, said the police.

The police said that the seven had juice at the Surathkal market, boarded a bus bound for Kateel, and got down at Haleyangady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghavendra, a resident of the area, took his classmates to the river at Chelyar. While three of them remained on the bank, the other four entered the river to reach the platform of a railway bridge across the river. Soon a boy got stuck in the slushy water and the three others who went to rescue him also got stuck, and drowned, said the police.

Nirup’s father Vishwanath, who works in the fire safety division of MRPL, said he called the school on Tuesday evening, where he was told that his son had left the school at 1.30 p.m. Then the family members of Yashvith Chandrakant, Anvith, and Raghavendra also called the school.

The family members then lodged a missing complaint with the Surathkal police station.

The police checked the CCTV camera footage outside the school and found the bus taken by the seven students and the conductor revealed where the students had alighted.

After enquiring with one of the three students who did not get into the river, the police reached the spot. Using local swimmers, the police fished out the bodies of the four students.

Nirup is the only son of Mr. Vishwanath and homemaker Lokakshi, who earns a living by rolling beedis. Anvith is the only son of Karnataka Bank founder’s branch security guard Devadas Devadiga and homemaker Shobha.

Shashikumar, the uncle of Raghavendra, said Raghavendra’s father Vasant earned a living by selling clothes in temple fairs. A year ago, Mr. Vasant had a paralytic stroke and is presently confined to his house in Haleyangady.

Harish, uncle of Yashvith, said Yashvith’s father passed away recently. Yashvith leaves behind his mother Usha, an anganwadi helper, and his three-year-old sister.

Divaspati Bhat, Sanskrit teacher of the school, said they were sad to lose four bright and active students. The school held a condolence meeting in the morning, before conducting the Hindi preparatory examinations.

The school management decided to give ₹10,000 to each of the families of the deceased.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, consoled the family members and said he will ask the State government to pay compensation. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty also condoled the death of the four students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.