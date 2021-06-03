Four car occupants charged with road rage, assaulting police

MANGALURU

03 June 2021 15:12 IST

They attacked truck driver on NH 75 with liquor bottles, and a police party near Puttur

The Puttur town police have booked a case of assault on public servants against four residents of Mangaluru for allegedly attacking a police party and injuring a constable at a checkpost on Wednesday. The accused were allegedly fleeing after assaulting a truck driver in a road rage case in Uppinangady police limits earlier.

According to a complaint by sub-inspector Jamburaj Mahajan of Puttur town police station, U.K. Nasir (38) and U.K. Mohammed Arafat (35), both sons of Late V.K. Umarabba and residents of Kotepura, Ullal; and Mohammed Asif (48) and Arfain, residents of Someshwara, attacked the police party at Kemmai in Puttur taluk at around 6.50 p.m. when police intercepted their car.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused, police said, had earlier allegedly assaulted a truck driver with empty liquor bottles near Perne village on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 at around 5.30 p.m. Truck driver M.K. Chandu (24), a resident of Hassan, had complained to Uppinangady police that four car-borne people waylaid his truck after Amai bridge in Perne village and abused him in foul language.

While the truck was moving from Mangaluru towards Hassan after unloading vegetables at Mangaluru, the car was coming from the opposite direction and its occupants took objection that the truck driver did not give way. Later, they assaulted him with empty liquor bottles that were kept in the car leading to blood injuries on his head.

Fleeing from the spot of crime, the accused did not stop at the Nekkiladi checkpost on Uppinangady-Puttur Road and upon being intercepted near Puttur, they attacked the police party, police said.

Two separate cases were registered against the accused in Uppinangady and Puttur town police stations and investigation was on.

Worker dies

Abubaker Siddique, who was working on fixing cement sheets for the roof of B.A. Timber and Plywood Manufacturing Factory at Thumbe in Bantwal taluk, died of injuries after falling from the roof on Wednesday morning.

Complainant Ibrahim Khaleel of Sajipamunnur village told police that he along with Siddique and two others were working at the factory fixing roof sheets since a week. When they were on the word on Wednesday morning, one of the sheets gave way resulting in Siddique and the complainant falling on the ground. While the complainant received injuries on his arms, Siddique was injured on his head. He succumbed to injures at a hospital. The complainant alleged negligence on the part of factory owners who did not ensure safety of workers.

Bantwal town police have registered a case and are investigating.