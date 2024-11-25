Four booked for violating Excise Act norms

The Dakshina Kannada police have booked four persons as part of the ongoing drive against consumption of liquor in public places and illegal selling of liquor. The drive is being held across the district for a fortnight, the police said.

The Sullia police booked K. Dinesh, 46, owner of a shop in Arantodu village in Sullia taluk, as he was found illegally stocking 3.96 litres of liquor in 44 sachets. Each sachet contained 90 ml of liquor. The seized liquor was worth ₹1,760. A case was filed against him for violating Sections 32 and 34 of Karnataka Excise Act, 1965.

The Kadaba police booked Suresh, 50, for allegedly consuming liquor at a public place in Kasaba Santekatte in Kadaba on Saturday night. Similarly, Beliyappa Gowda, was booked for consuming liquor at a bus stop in Kallajegudda of Ilantila village of Belthangady taluk on Sunday. Satish Kumar was booked for consuming liquor at a bus stand in Gerukatte of Kaliya village of Belthangady taluk on Sunday. All the three were booked for violating Section 15(A) of Karnataka Excise Act.

The police have sought permission of the court to destroy the liquor seized from the three persons.