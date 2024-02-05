Four booked for harassing woman and her friend on Panambur beach

February 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

In yet another case of moral policing, four youths verbally harassed a research associate when she was found with her Muslim friend on Panambur beach on Sunday, February 4, evening.

The police have booked Prashant Bhandary, 38, of Bantwal taluk; P. Umesh, 23; Sudheer, 26; and Keertan Poojary, 20; all from Belthangady taluk, for offences punishable under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 149 of Indian Penal Code. Notices were issued to the accused to appear for further inquiry at a later date.

In the complaint, the 28-year-old research associate from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district said she is doing a thesis on “Impact of a physical barrier in conflict areas of Karnataka”. As part of it, she had to start a field visit in Udupi from Monday, February 5. On Sunday evening, she decided to meet a friend, who is a Muslim, at Panambur Beach.

As the two were taking a stroll on the beach, at around 4.50 p.m., four persons waylaid the duo and asked their names. After knowing the names, the four persons abused them. The accused reportedly said a Hindu woman cannot talk to a Muslim man in Mangaluru and they have every right to question such conduct. The accused also took a video of the couple. The accused continued to speak rudely to them even in the presence of police, the victim woman said in the complaint.

The police took the accused to their custody and questioned them.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said more police personnel will posted at Panambur beach, Tannirbhavi beach and Tree park to prevent such incidents in future.

Third incident

The incident on Panambur beach is the third ‘moral policing’ incident reported in Mangaluru so far this year. As many as 14 ‘moral policing’ incidents were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 2023. Special ‘anti communal wing’ was set up in Mangaluru City Police to prevent ‘moral policing’ incidents and take effective action against persons involved in incidents that disturb peace.

