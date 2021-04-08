Four booked for assault on ASI

MANGALURU

08 April 2021 23:15 IST

The Mulki Police have booked four persons on the charge of attacking an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police of Mulki Ashok and preventing the police from their lawful discharge of duty.

The police gave the names of four as Asar (20) of Lingapayyana Kadu, his father Sadiq, Jubaida and Mamtaz. The police said that Ashok led a team of policemen to the house of Asar’s relative in K.S. Rao Nagar to serve a notice in a criminal case registered against Asar. Instead of receiving the notice, Asar and the other family members attacked Ashok and constable Satish. The police said that Asar then closed the door and attacked his own family member and sprayed blood on his hand to give an impression that the police had assaulted him. Asar then made an attempt to escape from the place.

The police, however, arrested Asar for offences under Sections 353, 332, 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Notice was issued to three other persons asking them to appear before the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Ashok suffered bruises on his hands and was treated at a hospital in Mulki, the police said.