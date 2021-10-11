Four arrested on the charge of religious conversion

MANGALURU

11 October 2021 20:13 IST

The Udupi Police have arrested four persons on the charge of indulging in forcible religious conversion in Kota in the district.

The police gave the names of those arrested on Sunday as Jyothi, Prakash, Manohar and Ravi from Shiriyara of Kundapur taluk. They are all aged between 30 and 40.

In a complaint filed with the Kota Police, Anand (36) of Yadtady village said that he received a call from Ravi, who is his relative, asking him to come to a place in the village where he wanted to speak about religion. Ravi went to the assigned place with his friend Sharan.

There, Ravi introduced Anand and Sharan to Jyothi, Prakash and Manohar. Jyothi reportedly asked Anand and Sharan to convert to Christianity to get relief for their problems. She spoke ill about Hinduism and made comments that hurt his religious sentiments, he said in the complaint.

Activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike staged a protest on Sunday night outside the Kota Police Station, demanding action against the accused.

The police registered the complaint lodged by Anand and arrested the four persons for offences punishable under Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between classes), 295 (A) (maliciously insulting religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering any word or naming any sound in hearing or making any gesture with an intention to wound religious feelings) of Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court which remanded the accused to 15 days in judicial custody.