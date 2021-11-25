Four arrested on the charge of abduction and murder

MANGALURU

A photographer was found murdered in Puttur

The Puttur Rural Police arrested four persons said to be involved in the abduction and murder of a photographer from Mysuru.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Balakrishna alias Subbaih Rai, his son Prashant, Prashant’s wife Jayalakshmi and their neighbour Jeevan Prasad.

According to the police, the photographer, 58-year-old Jagadish, had taken a two-acre agriculture land in Aryapu village of Puttur taluk on lease three years ago and had allowed his uncle Balakrishna to cultivate it.

On November 18, Jagadish came to Aryapu village in his car and spent some time on his land along with Balakrishna.

He left in his car in the evening. As he was not traceable, Jagadish’s brother Shashidhar filed a complaint that his brother has gone missing.

A few days later, Shashidhar filed another complaint accusing Balakrishna and his son Prashant of kidnapping Jagadish and causing him harm.

The police registered a case under Section 364 (kidnapping).

Meanwhile, investigation revealed that Balakrishna and the other three accused murdered Jagadish and buried the body in a forest area near the house of Balakrishna.

After the police exhumed the body, Jagadish’s family members identified it, the police said.