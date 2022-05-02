Four arrested on charge of stealing cows

The Panambur police have arrested four persons on the charge of cow theft and recovered a car allegedly used to commit the offence at Thokur.

The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Ismail alias Ichcha Jokatte, Sameer Jokatte, Dawood Hakim alias Dawood Kelagina Thokur, and Mohammed Ilyas, Jokatte, residents of 62 Thokur village.

Dawood was the neighbour of complainant Mahabala Poojari and allegedly tipped off his accomplices about the presence of cows in the house. The accused allegedly stole cows, transported them, and killed them for meat.

A jurisdictional court remanded the accused in judicial custody on Monday, said a communique from the police.