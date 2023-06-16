Four arrested in theft case, valuables recovered in Mangaluru

June 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru South Police on Thursday, June 15, cracked a house break-in case within three hours of the incident being reported, by arresting four persons and recovering the stolen valuables worth ₹4.45 lakh.

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, in a statement, gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Asif, 23, Sheik Maidul, 25, Vakeel Ahmed, 34, all residents of Northwest Delhi and Rafique Khan, 24, Nandigram, West Bengal.

The accused had allegedly broke open the main doors of two flats in Brijesh Apartments, near KMC-Attavara, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and decamped with valuables, cash etc., together worth ₹4.45 lakh. A complaint was registered in this regard with the South Police.

Police sub inspectors P. Manohar Prasad and Ananth Murdeshwar along with their team secured the four youth who were looking suspicious at the Panambur beach late in the same evening. They were brought before Police Inspector M. Manjunath and upon questioning, the accused admitted to have committed the house break and theft.

The accused were arrested thereafter while the police recovered the stolen valuables along with equipment, including cutters, screw drivers, iron rods etc., that were used to commit the crime. Mr. Jain said the accused used to target apartments that did not have CCTV camera system and break into flats to steal valuables. They would be taken to the police custody for further investigation.

The police team also comprised PSIs Sheethal Alagur and G. Jyothi and personnel V. Prakash Naik, Lakshman Salotagi, Bhaskar Halady and S. Swamy, Mr. Jain said.