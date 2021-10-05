Four arrested in robbery case

The police arrested four persons, including an employee of a petrol bunk who is said to have hatched a conspiracy, on the charge of robbing a manager of the petrol bunk of ₹4.2 lakh in cash.

The names of the arrested persons were given as Shyam Shankar, employee of Ashirwad Petrol Bunk, Abhishek, Karthik and Sagar. All are aged between 26 and 30. While Abhishek is a resident of Kudupu, the others are from Shakti Nagar.

On September 28, Bhojappa, manager of Ashirwad Petrol Bunk, was attacked near Chilimbi Arch by two men when he was on his two-wheeler on his way to deposit the cash at a branch of Saraswat Bank. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. A case was registered with the Urwa Police and a special team was formed to trace the accused.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that Shankar conspired with the other three accused persons to carry out the robbery. Having failed in their attempt on September 26, the accused carried out the robbery two days later. After the crime, the accused left here for Mumbai where they spent the money buying gold, clothes and for other purposes.

The police recovered from the accused ₹60,000 in cash, two two-wheelers and a mobile phone.

Mr. Kumar said that Shankar is an accused in a case of rioting and assault reported in 2018. Abhishek is an accused in seven criminal cases, which includes murder, extortion and two attempt to murder. Karthik is an accused in six criminal cases, including rioting, extortion and attempt to murder.

The police have launched a search for others said to be involved in the case and also, extending support to those arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar was present.