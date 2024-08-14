Four arrested in revenge murder case in Ullal

The city police have arrested four persons allegedly involved in the murder of 35-year-old Mohammed Sameer Ali alias Kadpara Sameer in Kallapu on Sunday night.

The Ullal police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammad Naushad, 26, of Krishnapura 8th block; Niyaz, 23, of Natekal; Tanneer Tannu, 27, of Bajal, and Mohammad Istaal alias Ikku, 28, of Kaup in Udupi district.

A vehicle used in the crime and other related items were seized from the accused, the police said.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said an investigation has revealed enmity between Naushad and Sameer Ali.

Naushad’s brother-in-law, Ilyas, known as Target Ilyas, was murdered by Kadpara Sameer and others in 2018. In retaliation, Naushad, along with the other accused, planned and executed this murder, he said.

Naushad is accused in various cases, including kidnapping, attempt to murder and violations of provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in Surathkal police station of Mangaluru and Sakaleshpur police station of Hassan.

Tanneer Tannu was an accused in cattle theft and theft attempt cases registered in Bajpe police station of Mangaluru city.

The investigation was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Sub Division) Dhanya N. Naik and the team comprised Ullal inspector H.N. Balakrishna, and sub-inspectors Sheetal Alagur, D. Santosh Kumar, S. Dhanaraj, and B. Pranesh Kumar. Further investigation is under way, the release stated.

