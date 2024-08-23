GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested in online trading scam case

Published - August 23, 2024 08:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

, AUG 22

The Udupi police have arrested four persons in connection with an online trading scam case in which elderly victim lost over ₹ 33 lakh recently.

The Udupi CEN police gave names of the arrested persons as P. Mohammed Mustafah, 36, of Kuriya village of Puttur taluk; B. Khalid, 39 of Kumble village in Manjeshwar taluk of Kasragod district in Kerala; K. Mohammed Safwan, 22, of Neerchal village of Kasaragod district; and Satish Sait, 22, of Bejai in Mangaluru.

The police said main conspirators in the case were at large and Efforts were being made to trace them. The police recovered ₹ 13 lakh and five mobile phones from the arrested persons.

The 72-year-old victim from Ampalpady received from an unknown number a link through which he joined the Motilial Oswal Private Wealth Management group. The victim was an account and he was asked to send money to different accounts by which he can get good return. He was assured that the return will be credited to the account allotted by Management group. The victim transferred a total of ₹s. 33.10 lakh between July 4 and July 24 and failed to get any return, which prompted him to file a case at the CEN police station.

A team led by Assistant Police Sub Inspector Rajesh and comprising head constables Praveen Kumar, Arun Kumar, Venkatesh, Yatin Kumar, Raghavenkdra, Prashanth and Prasanna C Saliyan cracked the case, the police said in a press release.

eom

