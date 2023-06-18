Four arrested in assault of youths near Aloysius College

June 18, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Mangaluru

In a swift action, the Mangaluru police arrested four persons allegedly involved in the assault of three youths outside St. Aloysius College gate facing Mulky Sundaram Shetty Road on June 16.

The Mangaluru North police gave names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Thufail, 20, of Kadri Mallikkatta; Mohammed Afreed, 19, and Maksood Sag, 21, both from Neerumarga; Abdul Sattar, 19, of Mulihitlu.

According to the complaint, a minor girl repeatedly called Nidhish, 19, through Instagram and asked him to meet her near the masjid in front of St. Aloysius College gate.

Nidhish came to the spot along with his two friends S. Nilesh and Amit around 9.30 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The girl came to the spot along with her boyfriend. A few minutes after Nidhish was talking to the girl and her boyfriend, five persons came in a car and there were heated exchanges.

As the group started assaulting Nidhish, Nilesh and Amit intervened and they too were assaulted. One among the assaulting group used a knife to stab Nidhish around his chest and right hand.

On the complaint by Nilesh, the Mangaluru North police on Saturday, June 17, registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 506, 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of Mangaluru North police comprising Police Sub Inspectors L. Manjula, S. Nagaraj, Faisunnissa and Ramanaika arrested the four persons from a residential apartment in Kudupu on Saturday.

A case was registered against the minor girl and she was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.