Four arrested for transportation of beef

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested four persons for alleged illegal transportation of 160 kg of beef in a car.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Hussain, 24, Mohammed Muzamil, 25, Mohammed Ameen, 21, and Shohaib Akthar, 22. The police said the accused purchased cattle from one Mohammed in Bandyodu in Kasaragod district of Kerala and slaughtered it. They brought the beef in a car through interior roads into the city. The police caught the accused when they were on their way to sell beef to a few persons in Ullal on Thursday.

Complaints

A few residents of Kavoor and Vamajoor have complained about a group of people who have been stealing cows. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the residents had reported about theft of nearly 20 head of cattle in the last few days. “We are working on some clues, which showed the involvement of four gangs in these thefts. The accused will be arrested shortly,” he said.