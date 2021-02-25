Four arrested for skimming ATM cards

Mangaluru

25 February 2021 00:55 IST

They took between ₹5,000 and ₹2 lakh from various accounts, say police

The city police have arrested four persons, including a BCom dropout, on the charge of skimming ATM cards in 60 cases in Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Kochi, and Delhi.

Police Commisisoner N. Shashi Kumar at a press conference on Wednesday gave the names of the accused as Gladwin Jinto Joy, 37, of Thrissur, Dinesh Singh Rawat, 44, from Delhi, Abdul Majeed, 27, from Kasaragod, and Rahul T.S., 24, from Alappuzha.

Azmal, who assaulted policemen and got injured while trying to escape from an ATM near Mangaladevi temple in the city on Monday, has been secured and is in a city hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Items seized

The police have seized the skimming device, two cars, few fake ATM cards, five mobile phones and two Apple watches from the accused.

Mr. Kumar said that Joy, the alleged kingpin, discontinued his BCom studies and formed local teams to skim cards at ATMs across the country.

Modus operandi

He, along with the other accused, allegedly installed scanning devices and cameras soon after the cash was deposited at ATMs. These devices were removed before the next visit by the bank staff to the ATMs. The information gathered in these devices was being used to generate fake ATM cards.

These ATM cards were being used to withdraw cash and also make online purchase of articles.

The accused have transacted amount ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹2 lakh from the accounts that includes of retired personnel and salaried employees. In cases, where they were unable to withdraw the amount, the accused allegedly robbed victims outside the ATMs.

The police said the accused are involved in 22 cases of skimming ATMs in the city.

A city police team, led by Mangaluru East Police Inspector Savitratej, kept a watch on ATMs and on Monday caught the accused with the help of local people when they attempted to install devices at the SBI ATM near Mangaladevi temple. They have been operating since November. Efforts are on to trace the other accused, he said.

Better security

Mr. Kumar said the need for the live monitoring of ATMs and other steps for strengthening security at the ATMs have been flagged during the district-level meeting of bankers.