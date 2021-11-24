Four arrested for sexual assault, murder of 8-year-old child

The alleged incident occurred in Mangaluru

Mangaluru police arrested four persons on November 24 for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city.

The girl is the elder daughter of a labourer couple. Her body was found in a drain near a tile factory in Perari in Mangaluru Rural police station limits on November 21.

The accused were among the 30 labourers working in the factory. Following a complaint by the parents, police questioned the labourers, most of whom are from north India, including 19 workers who were on duty on November 21.

While three of the arrested persons are employees of the factory, the fourth person had come from Puttur to meet the trio. All the accused hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Second such incident

The murder of the eight-year-old girl has raised concerns over safety of children at the workplace. On November 1, a young girl survived a sexual assault at a fish processing unit.