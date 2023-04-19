ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for murdering man to steal mobile phone in Mangaluru

April 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four arrested on charges of murdering a 45 year-old man at football ground in Nehru Maidan

The Hindu Bureau

Janardhana Poojary, 45, who was found dead at the Nehru Maidan football ground in the city on April 18 was allegedly myrdered by four men to steal his mobile phone, police said. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru South Police on Wednesday, April 19, arrested four persons on the charge of killing a 45-year-old man, while they attempted to snatch his mobile phone at the football ground in Nehru Maidan.

Police gave the names of the accused as Prashanth, 40, from Thiruvananthapuram district, G.K. Ravi Kumar alias Nandeesha alias Nandi, 38, resident of Kushalanagara, Vijay Cutinha, 28, resident of Madaka-Konaje and V. Sharath, 36, from Vitla.

Victim Janardhana Poojari, resident of Ammunje in Bantwal taluk, was sleeping on the gallery of the football ground on Wednesday afternoon when the accused who were roaming around noticed him. When they were attempting to take his mobile phone from the pockets of his trousers, Poojari woke up and resisted their attempts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly kicked him resulting in his fall and later, rained blows on him resulting in his death. They fled the scene after snatching the mobile phone, police said. South Police had registered cases of murder and extortion against the accused.

Three of the accused have criminal background, police said. Ravi Kumar faces a murder case at Kushalanagara police station, Sharath a case of house burglary in Vitla police staton and an extortion case at Manipal police station while Cutinha faces a Pocso case at Konaje police station.

Police have recovered the mobile phone of the victim from the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US