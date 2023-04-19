Four arrested for murdering man to steal mobile phone in Mangaluru

HamberMenu
April 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Janardhana Poojary, 45, who was found dead at the Nehru Maidan football ground in the city on April 18 was allegedly myrdered by four men to steal his mobile phone, police said.

Janardhana Poojary, 45, who was found dead at the Nehru Maidan football ground in the city on April 18 was allegedly myrdered by four men to steal his mobile phone, police said. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru South Police on Wednesday, April 19, arrested four persons on the charge of killing a 45-year-old man, while they attempted to snatch his mobile phone at the football ground in Nehru Maidan.

Police gave the names of the accused as Prashanth, 40, from Thiruvananthapuram district, G.K. Ravi Kumar alias Nandeesha alias Nandi, 38, resident of Kushalanagara, Vijay Cutinha, 28, resident of Madaka-Konaje and V. Sharath, 36, from Vitla.

Victim Janardhana Poojari, resident of Ammunje in Bantwal taluk, was sleeping on the gallery of the football ground on Wednesday afternoon when the accused who were roaming around noticed him. When they were attempting to take his mobile phone from the pockets of his trousers, Poojari woke up and resisted their attempts.

The accused allegedly kicked him resulting in his fall and later, rained blows on him resulting in his death. They fled the scene after snatching the mobile phone, police said. South Police had registered cases of murder and extortion against the accused.

Three of the accused have criminal background, police said. Ravi Kumar faces a murder case at Kushalanagara police station, Sharath a case of house burglary in Vitla police staton and an extortion case at Manipal police station while Cutinha faces a Pocso case at Konaje police station.

Police have recovered the mobile phone of the victim from the accused.

