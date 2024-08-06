GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested for misbehaving with women at bar

Published - August 06, 2024 08:55 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru police have arrested four persons who allegedly misbehaved with two women at a bar in the city and attempted to assault them.

The police gave the names of the accused as Vinay, 33; Mahesh, 27; Preetesh, 34, and Nitesh, 33, all from Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

In a complaint to the Mangaluru South police, a 22-year-old engineer at a firm in Bejai said that she went with her friend to a bar in Forum Mall on Saturday.

Around 11 p.m. as the two were walking towards the washroom, one of the accused groped one of the women and then laughed when she questioned him. When the victim’s friend confronted the accused, two more persons abused the two women. One person even attempted to assault the two women with a beer bottle, it was said in the complaint.

The Mangaluru South police registered the woman’s complaint for offences punishable under Sections 74, 79, 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on Sunday. The accused were remanded in 15 days of judicial custody, the police added.

