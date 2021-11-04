Four arrested for defiling place of worship in Bantwal near Mangaluru

The alleged incident occurred at Karinjeshwara temple, which is atop Karinja Hills in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada police arrested four persons for alleged defiling a place of worship by entering with footwear.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Busher Rehman, 20, of Mastikatte in Ullal, Ismail Arhamaz, 22, of Mukkucherry in Ullal, Mohammed Tanish, 19, from Halekote in Ullal, and Mohammed Rashad, 19, from Permannuru.

A group of youth visited Karinjeshwara temple, which is atop Karinja Hills in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru, a few days ago. They uploaded a video of their visit on Istagram on October 7 in which they can be seen entering the temple wearing footwear. The video was shared on social media.

Temple authorities noticed the footwear and filed a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station on November 3. The police registered a case under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code.