Four arrested for defaming VHP activist

MANGALURU

02 June 2021 18:47 IST

The police have arrested four persons for sharing on WhatsApp an image purportedly of Mangaluru Divisional Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharan Pumpwell with a woman from the VHP’s women’s wing, Durga Vahini.

The police gave the names of the accused as Bhavani Shankar (32) of Sullia, Naushad (27) of Bajal, Ravi (38) of Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) of Moodbidri.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that activists from VHP and Durga Vahini filed a complaint with Mangaluru East Police seeking action against those making vulgar comments and sharing the false image that defamed Mr. Pumpwell and the woman activist.

The four arrested persons belonged to a group that is opposed to Mr. Pumpwell. They have extensively shared the image related to Mr. Pumpwell and the woman activist, he said.

Members of WhatsApp groups on which this image has been shared gave the names of those who posted it, Mr. Kumar said.

“A team is working to find those who created this image and posted it on WhatsApp,” Mr. Kumar said. There may be more arrests in the case, he added.

The arrested persons have been charged with under Section 354 A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code.