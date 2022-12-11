Four arrested for commotion at jewellery store

December 11, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU, DEC 11:

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru East police arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a boy from another community following a commotion in a jewellery store on December 6 after the parents of the girl confronted the boy for being in relationship with her.

The police identified the arrested as Chethan Kumar, 39, Prakash, 34, Shibin Padikal, 36, and Ganesh, 35.

The four accompanied the parents on December 6 to the jewellery store where she worked. Seeing the boy near the girl, the parents reportedly abused the boy and rained him blows. The four accused also joined in the assault. The boy then hit parents and the men. He then filed a complaint accusing the parents and the four of abuse and assault. The mother of the girl filed a complaint accusing the boy of abusing her. The jewellery store manager accused the group of trespassing and creating a ruckus in the store.

