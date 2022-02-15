Four arrested for bid to sell ambergris

​Ambergris worth ₹2.2 crore that has been seized by the police in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kankanady Police have arrested four persons on the charge of making an attempt to sell 2.2 kg of ambergris (commonly known as whale’s vomit), which is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act, worth ₹2.20 crore.

The police gave the names of the accused as M.A. Jabeer (35) of Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, V.P. Asir (36) of Kanhangad in Kerala, N. Sharief (32) also from Kanhangad and L.K. Shahbad (27) of Bhagamandala.

The police said in a release on Tuesday that the accused reportedly procured ambergris from a man in Calicut of Kerala. On a tip-off that the accused were trying to sell it at Jeppinamogaru in the city, the police carried out a raid and seized ambergris, on Saturday.

The police also seized five mobile phones, a car and ₹1,070 in cash from them. The accused have been booked for offences under Sections 2(32), 2(36), 39 (b), 44, 48 (a), 49 (A), 49 (B), 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

This is the second time in a week that the police have seized ambergris. On February 8, the Konaje Police arrested six persons and seized 3.480 kg of ambergirs worth ₹3.48 crore. In this case, the accused procured ambergris from a fisherman in Tamil Nadu.