Four arrested for assaulting minor boy near Kundapura

The Kundapura Rural police have arrested four persons on charges of assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Gulvady Kudru of Gulvady village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on May 28.

The police identified the accused as Sinan, Rizwan, Aban and Thouhid.

In the complaint, the 17-year-old boy, a resident of Karkunje village in Kundapura taluk, said he had lent money to Sinan. When he asked him to return it, Sinan kept on postponing the matter. On May 28, the victim received a call from Rizwan who told the victim to go with him as he needed to discuss returning the money lent to Sinan. Rizwan and Aban took the victim on their scooter to Gulvady Kudru where Sinan and Thouhid were present. All the four assaulted him. The accused ran away when the victim raised an alarm. Before running away Rizwan threatened the victim of his life.

The police registered the victim’s complaint on May 29 the offences punishable under Sections 327, 323, 324, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The accused, who are distant relatives of victim, were arrested and then remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Meanwhile, a video of the assault was circulated on the social media. “Since the victim is a minor, we are taking a legal opinion on whether the circulation of the video is an offence or not. After getting a legal opinion we will decide on the further course of action to be taken against those who are circulating the video,” said Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun in a statement.