Four arrested, counterfeit notes seized

The Ullal Police have arrested four persons on the charge of being in illegal possession of counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹ 2.40 lakh near Ullal Beach.

The police said that during patrolling they found a car parked near the beach on Saturday. As they went near the vehicle, two persons ran away, while four were caught. The police searched the car and found 480 counterfeit notes in ₹ 500 denomination. The accused told the police that they had obtained the counterfeit notes from two persons and that they were distributing them for commission.

The police arrested Syed Habib, Faizal Khan, Mohammad Zaman and Aris. While Habib, Khan and Zaman are from Bengaluru, Aris is from Ullal.

The police have launched a search for Saleem and Ranjit who are absconding. The police seized the car used by the accused. Investigation is on to find others associated with the arrested persons.

Boat capsizes

A 24-year-old fisherman died, while four were rescued after their fishing boat on which they were returning to the fishing harbour in Hejamady capsized near the estuary on Sunday.

According to Padubidri Police, Sukesh Putran (24) left for fishing with Rajesh Putran, Niraj Karkera, Pandurang Kotian and Nagesh Salyan on the boat from the fishing harbour on Sunday at 6 a.m.

While they were returning with catch, the boat capsized after encountering a huge wave as it was passing the estuary. All the five fishermen fell off the boat. Four of them were rescued by fishermen on two fishing boats that were nearby. The body of the Sukesh Putran was found on the beach in Hejmady on Monday at 2 a.m.

Boy dies in accident

A three-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car near Akashvani Junction in Varamballi village of Brahmavar Police limits on Monday. The police said that Shivaram (3) was standing by the roadside and trying to cross the National Highway 66 when he was hit by the car going from Udupi to Kundapur at 2 p.m. He was taken to a private hospital in an unconscious state. He died in hospital. The police have arrested car driver Mohammed Ismail.