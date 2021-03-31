Four accused of trespassing

Mangaluru

31 March 2021 03:31 IST

Mustaq, the religious head of Birul Walidayn Masjid in Farangipet, has accused four persons of trespassing into the masjid in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Bantwal Rural police, Mustaq found four persons switching on lights of the second floor in the morning. When he awoke and questioned them, they tried to attack him. He rushed down but slipped and injured his leg. He has been admitted to a private hospital. A case of criminal trespass has been registered against the four who are yet to be identified.

Advertising

Advertising